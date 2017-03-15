Caged dog found dead in Rock Hill from exposure, police say

Rock Hill police officers are investigating after they found a caged dog that died of exposure, with no shelter or warmth, a police report says.
A Rock Hill police officer reported to a home at 1072 Carolina Ave. Extension in Rock Hill around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to meet with a York County Animal Control officer, the report says.
The two found the deceased dog locked in a wire cage on the back patio of the home’s backyard, according to the report.
The report states that the cage was partially filled with rain water, and it appeared the dog had been left there overnight with no shelter, and that the dog died of exposure.
The report states that the officer was advised of an unnamed person who lives at the address, but he was not at the scene.
