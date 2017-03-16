Man in wheelchair robbed in Blythewood, deputies say

1:07 Shortest players in NCAA tourney, including Winthrop's Keon Johnson Pause

1:03 Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:12 Lancaster County sheriff discusses seizure of more than $1 million in cocaine from Indian Land business

0:57 Winthrop watch parties in Rock Hill expected to attract hundreds of fans

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby