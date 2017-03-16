Armed robber hits Fort Mill store, hauls $235.80 cash in garbage bag, police say

1:14 VIDEO: Rock Hill's Geer Chiropractic wants to keep workers productive with mobile care plan Pause

1:03 Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

0:55 Winthrop's newest fan born hours before team's NCAA loss to Butler

2:01 Rock Hill students prepare creative dishes for culinary competition

0:57 Winthrop watch parties in Rock Hill expected to attract hundreds of fans

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

1:07 Shortest players in NCAA tourney, including Winthrop's Keon Johnson

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:24 Fort Mill student takes on Food Network show as junior contestant