Armed robber hits Fort Mill store, hauls $235.80 cash in garbage bag, police say

Police in Fort Mill are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Thursday in which the thief took the money away in a garbage bag, police said.
In the incident at around 12:30 a.m. at the Sam’s Mart on Tom Hall Street, the clerk told officers a man armed with a gun pointed it at her and demanded money, a Fort Mill Police Department report states. The clerk put $235.80 into a trash bag and the man fled, police said.
No arrests have been made and the robbery remains under investigation.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments