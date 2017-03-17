Meth, speed, guns seized and 3 arrested in York County drug raid, police say

Drug agents in York County arrested three people and seized meth, speed, cocaine and guns during a raid in York, police said.
One of the suspects was out on bond from other drug charges, and another was a convicted felon, police and court records show.
Police seized more than 80 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, a scale, packaging materials, amphetamines and other narcotics late Wednesday, according to a police report from the Ramah Church Road incident.
“We also sized two guns - one of the guns was a stolen weapon - and one of the suspects is a convicted felon barred by law from having a gun,” said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County drug unit.
Carl Dover, 50, of York, faces three felony drug charges, including trafficking, and two weapons charges. Dover has been jailed without bond at the York County Detention Center. Dover was out on bond from a December arrest on drug and weapons charges at the time he was arrested, court records show.
Chuck Brian Bell, 45, of Bessemer City, N.C., was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bell has a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Bell remains in jail under a $15,000 bond, jail records show.
Anthony Joe Wycoff, 39, of Clover, was charged with drug possession, records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments