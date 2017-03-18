Tega Cay convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police say

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty Pause

1:03 Suspect robs T-Mobile cell store in Rock Hill

2:06 York sixth graders talk about Tie Club, learning to be gentlemen

1:49 Lake Wylie readers take part in Battle of the Books

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:42 Rock Hill celebrates St. Patrick's Day

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally