Tega Cay convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police say

A Tega Cay convenience store has been robbed at gunpoint, police say.
At about 12:16 a.m. Saturday, the Tega Cay Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K store at 2415 W. Highway 160, a release states.
The clerk told police a man wearing a mask pointed a gun at her and asked for money, the release states. The amount the suspect took was not listed in the release.
No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation, the release states.
Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Tega Cay Police Department at 803-548-0340.
