Illinois man and woman charged in Rock Hill Best Buy shoplifting

A 52-year-old woman is charged with shoplifting two Fitbit fitness bands and a variety of headphones from the Rock Hill Best Buy by hiding the items in her pants, which were covered by a long dress, according to a police report.
Aldona Szczawinska and Jan Campbell, a 53-year-old man, were charged with criminal conspiracy following the Best Buy incident, the report states. The store’s Loss Prevention employee observed the two on a surveillance video, the report says.
Campbell told police he and the woman were on vacation from Illinois, the report states.
The report places a value of $2,000 on the merchandise. Szczawinska also was charged with shoplifting. Campbell also was charged with possession of burglary tools.
Both people were transported to the Rock Hill city jail. Campbell’s bond has been set at $20,000 and Szczawinska’s bond was set at $17,000, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
