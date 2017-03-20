Man tells police he was robbed at gunpoint off Daimler Blvd. in York

A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint off Daimler Boulevard in York, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man told deputies he was parked on a curve in the road when two men pulled alongside him, pointed a gun at him through the car windows and demanded all of his money, the report states.
The man told police he pulled over to text his girlfriend. The man said he was on the way to give his girlfriend $575 that he owed her, the report states.
The man told police he gave the suspects $600 in cash through the window, the report says. He told police the suspects drove away in a four-door passenger car towards Hands Mill Highway.
Police were not able to locate the vehicle, the report states. No other information was available on the report, including a description of the suspects.
