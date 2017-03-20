Rock Hill man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence

A 27-year-old Rock Hill man has been charged with kidnapping after a domestic violence incident in Fort Mill, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
On March 17, a deputy responded to Twin Lakes Road and met with a woman, 26, who said her she and her boyfriend, Houston Patterson, had been in a fight, the report states.
The two were talking about child visitation when Patterson got angry, the woman told a deputy. The woman told the deputy Patterson told her to get out of the house, the report states.
The woman told the deputy Patterson took all of her belongings out of the closet, the report states. The woman said her reaction to this angered Patterson more, and he shoved her and took her phone when she tried to call someone to get her, the report says.
The woman also told a deputy Patterson “head butted her in the face, threw her on the ground” and “strangled her, but not to the point that she passed out,” the report states. She told police Patterson also tried to keep her from leaving the bedroom, the report says.
Police obtained warrants for Patterson on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence, the report states. Deputies arrested Patterson on March 18 and also found marijuana and pain pills in the bedroom where they found him, the report states. Patterson also faces drug possession charges.
Patterson was released from the York County Detention Center Monday morning on a $22,115 bond, said Trent Faris, public information officer for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
