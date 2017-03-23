Rock Hill man charged with attempted murder in Friedheim Road shooting, police say

A 33-year-old Rock Hill man has been charged with attempted murder in a March 13 shooting in which the victim was shot multiple times, according to a police report.
Marques Quantez Heath is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Rock Hill police report states.
At about 1 p.m. on March 13, a Rock Hill police officer came to Friedheim Road in response to a shooting, the report states. The officer found a person surrounded by others, lying in the driveway at 209 Friedheim Road, the report says.
The male victim had multiple gun shot wounds, and was fading in and out of consciousness, the report states.
The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services, but his condition was not listed on the report.
A person near the scene told an officer she had heard four to five shots fired, the report states.
Detectives found several shell casings near a Freidheim Road residence, the report says.
Heath has past convictions for pointing and presenting firearms at a person, burglarly and possession and trafficking of drugs, according to a S.C. Law Enforcement Division record.
Heath’s bond has been denied and he will be transferred to the Moss Justice Center Thursday afternoon, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for Rock Hill police.
Futher details were not available on a police report.
