N.C. man accused in Indian Land 7-Eleven robbery also faces Mecklenburg charges

A 31-year-old Monroe, N.C., man has been charged in a 7-Eleven robbery earlier this month, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Henry Davis Duls, who is charged with armed robbery, was identified by surveillance video from multiple incidents, a release states.
The 7-Eleven store at 9759 U.S. 521, just south of the North Carolina state line, was robbed at gunpoint around 2 a.m. March 10, deputies in Lancaster County said. The clerk told officers he was robbed by a man in a hoodie, wearing a hat pulled low over his face, police said.
The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after walking to the register with a pack of gum, deputies said.
The clerk at another 7-Eleven store in North Carolina, near the intersection of N.C. 16 and Interstate 485, was robbed at gunpoint the same day, police said. Police believe the incidents are related.
Duls was located at a home in Matthews, N.C., on March 18 and was arrested, the release says.
“It appears Duls committed several violent offenses in North and South Carolina over a relatively short period of time,” said Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are fortunate that he was captured on video at different locations, and was quickly identified and arrested. This is another example of the value of interagency cooperation, and we appreciate the help we got from our North Carolina neighbors.”
Deputies found a car at the residence matching a description from a witness in the Indian Land robbery. The car had been rented in Charlotte a few days before Duls’ arrest, the report states.
Duls was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail for the North Carolina charges. A warrant charging Duls with armed robbery at the Indian Land convenience store will be served at a later time, the release says. It is not yet known when Duls will be brought to Lancaster County.
Comments