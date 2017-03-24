Fort Mill man back from Alabama prison to York County jail to face 2015 crime spree charges

A convicted felon from Fort Mill accused of a 2015 crime spree in York and Lancaster counties, and later caught after attacking police in Alabama, is now back in York County jail facing charges related to more than 20 felonies from 2015, court and jail records show.
Shannon Layne Myers, 44, is charged with eight counts of burglary, plus criminal conspiracy, grand larceny, possession of crime tools, failure to appear in court and many other charges, York County jail records show. Myers was booked into jail late Wednesday and denied bond.
He faces older drug charges in York County, clerk of court and online records show.
Myers is serving a six-year, nine-month sentence in Alabama from an incident in July 2016 on convictions for assault, drug possession, and receiving stolen goods, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections web site.
Myers was transferred from Alabama back to York County to face the pending York County charges, jail records show.
In May 2015, Myers was charged by Lancaster deputies with the theft of a York Landscaper’s truck and tools as the landscaper cut grass at a Bojangles restaurant. He was caught days later in Alabama -- following a manhunt by federal, state and local authorities using planes and helicopters -- by the police chief in Heflin, Ala., after Myers attacked other officers who tried to arrest him.
Myers was free on bond at the time of the 2015 allegations, court records show, and served two stretches in prison in North Carolina.
