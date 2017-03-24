Crime

March 24, 2017 12:45 PM

Crappy crime: Rock Hill woman tells police someone left bag of dog feces on doorknob

By Andrew Dys



ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill woman told police Thursday that someone left a bag of dog feces hanging from her doorknob.

The woman from Lacebark Drive in the Ridge Pointe neighborhood told officers there was a note inside the bag that said: “This is the last time ... ,” in what the woman claimed was someone’s anger over dog waste left in a yard.

The woman told officers she has a dog but always cleans up after it and is not responsible for any dog poop that has prompted upset neighbors.

