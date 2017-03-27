Rock Hill dad accused of hitting daughter with belt for violating curfew, police say

A Rock Hill man was charged with assault Saturday after hitting his daughter with a belt when she came home after curfew, according to a police report.
Rock Hill Police Department officers responded to the home around 2 a.m. Saturday after a report of a man possibly with a gun, the report states.
Sekari Arrie Feely, 36, told officers that his daughter’s boyfriend presented a gun during the altercation, but no weapon was found, and it was later purported to be a BB gun, the report states.
During the incident, the daughter, her boyfriend and others told officers that when the daughter arrived home, she was knocked to the ground with a belt strike from Feely, then struck again, according to the report.
Feely told officers his daughter “was late for curfew and when she arrived home he struck her with a belt,” the report says.
Police notified the S.C. Department of Social Services about the incident.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments