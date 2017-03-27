Neighborhood outside Clover latest to be hit with swastika graffiti

A housing development between Clover and the North Carolina state line is the latest to be hit with swastika graffiti.
An employee of the Iron Gate Farms subdivision told York County sheriff’s deputies that on Friday, he found the Nazi symbol spray-painted on the entrance to the community.
Cost of repairs would be at least $500, the victim told officers.
David McDonald, an employee of the subdivision, said that graffiti of the hate symbols were reported last week in Gastonia, N.C.
Police have not made an arrest in the Clover-area graffiti.
The discovery comes after at least three subdivisions in nearby Gaston County, N.C., just across the state line from the vandalism site, were targeted with KKK and swastika spray-paint graffiti Friday, area media have reported.
