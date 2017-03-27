Woman reports stolen $3 toothbrush, $4 deodorant, and $400 Louis Vuitton shoes

A Rock Hill woman who returned from a two-week trip reported to police that several items were stolen from her car parked on Tree Line Drive.
The stolen items were a $400 pair of Louis Vuitton designer shoes - blue with red bottoms - and a $120 GPS system, a police report said.
The woman also told police Sunday afternoon that besides the designer heels and the electronics, she wanted to report two other things that were stolen.
The thief took a toothbrush that cost $3. And a deodorant that cost $4, the report said.
No arrest has been made.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
