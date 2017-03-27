Rock Hill felon, cleared in 2015 gang shooting, now charged in crime against neighbor

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder and other charges last year against convicted felon Davon Sharif Thompson that could have cost him decades in prison. Thompson was freed from jail.
But now Thompson is again in jail, without bond, accused of burglarizing a neighbor’s house, according to police and jail records.
Thompson, 23, was charged Saturday after a traffic stop in a February burglary of his next-door neighbor, police reports show. He is is being held without bond at the York County jail.
In 2015, a shootout between rival gangs from Charlotte and Rock Hill over a credit card scam left one dead, police said.
Several people were charged, including Thompson, but charges were dismissed last year. Three others have pleaded guilty in that shootout and another still faces trial.
Thompson was sent to prison a day after his 16th birthday for a burglary, then later released, but sent back after violating probation, State Law Enforcement Division records show.
