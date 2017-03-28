Man arrested in Rock Hill McDonald’s lot on heroin, drug charges

A 26-year-old man was arrested in a Rock Hill McDonald’s parking lot for possession of heroin, according to a police report. It’s the second drug-related arrest this week at one of Rock Hill’s fast food restaurants.
At about 9:25 p.m. Monday, officers approached a car parked in the McDonald’s lot off Cherry Road, the report states. The car had been sitting there for several hours with two men inside, the report says. Neither men had entered the restaurant.
An officer saw a man identified as Adam Ross Cooper stuffing a syringe between the car’s seat and center console, the report states. The officer also saw that Cooper had a brown belt around his arm, the report says.
The officer asked Cooper to step out of the car, and Cooper gave the officer consent to search him, the report says. The officer found narcotics in the pocket of Cooper’s pants, the report says.
An officer searched the car, and found a syringe containing .32 grams of heroin, .02 grams of heroin on the center console and seven units of an unknown narcotic, the report states.
Cooper was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of other controlled substance, the report states.
Another man was arrested and charged Sunday with possession of a gun and cocaine while in the drive-through at Burger King on Saluda Street in Rock Hill, reports state.
