Violent crime down in SC, but attacks on officers rise sharply

While violent crime and property crime rates are down in South Carolina, the same cannot be said for certain crimes against law enforcement officers.
Rates of overall violent and property crimes in South Carolina dropped in 2015 and 2014 compared to previous years, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
But the number of assaults and killings of officers increased by 22.4 percentage points in 2015 from previous years, according to SLED.
SLED Chief Mark Keel called the increase “troubling.”
The FBI Uniform Crime Reports for 2015 and 2014 indicated the rate of violent crimes dropped by .4 percentage points in 2015 compared to 2014. The property crime rate dropped by 4.6 percentage points for the same time period.
The rate of violent crime dropped by 2 percentage points in 2014 compared to the previous year. South Carolina also saw a 5.2 percentage points drop in property crimes that same time period
Overall, murder, non-negligent homicide and sexual battery cases increased in numbers but were offset by the state’s population increase.
But the state did see decreases in burglaries and domestic assaults.
