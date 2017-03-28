Violent crime down in SC, but attacks on officers rise sharply

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service? Pause

2:44 8-year-old Rock Hill girl pins wrestling championships

1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to national robotics event

1:51 Clover High School celebrates Special Olympics recognition

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

2:30 Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer

1:44 Fort Mill students gain 'real-world experience' with apprenticeships