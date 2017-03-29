Crime

March 29, 2017 11:31 AM

Six arrested on drug, weapon violations after search of Chester County home

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

CHESTER

Six people have been arrested following a search of a Chester County home, according to Chester County Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse.

Chester County Sheriff’s deputies searched the home at 683 Lancaster Hwy, seizing “a large amount” of narcotics and money, according to the statement.

The people arrested were charged with various drug and weapon violations, the statement says.

Their names and the charges, and the amount of the money and narcotics seized, were not immediately available from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time, Sprouse said.

Check back for updates.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos