Six arrested on drug, weapon violations after search of Chester County home

Six people have been arrested following a search of a Chester County home, according to Chester County Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse.
Chester County Sheriff’s deputies searched the home at 683 Lancaster Hwy, seizing “a large amount” of narcotics and money, according to the statement.
The people arrested were charged with various drug and weapon violations, the statement says.
Their names and the charges, and the amount of the money and narcotics seized, were not immediately available from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
The case remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time, Sprouse said.
