Dog’s remains found in mulch bag left on Rock Hill road, police say

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points Pause

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

2:21 File video: Ex-York police officer bond hearing in child abuse case

3:02 Disabled Clover couple faces dog fine or jail

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to national robotics event

1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window