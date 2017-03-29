Crime

March 29, 2017 11:44 AM

Dog’s remains found in mulch bag left on Rock Hill road, police say

By Amanda Harris

ROCK HILL

The heavily decomposed body of a dog was found inside a green mulch bag left on a Rock Hill road, police say.

At about 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, an officer conducting a routine patrol in the 2500 block of Vernsdale Road in Rock Hill found a green mulch bag left at the intersection of Redwood Road, the report states.

The officer found the remains of a small dog inside the bag, the report says. The officer was not able to identify the dog’s breed.

No other information, including a description of a suspect, was available on the police report.

