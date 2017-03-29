Man charged after throwing knife at girlfriend in Rock Hill, police say

A 30-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and assault after throwing a knife at his girlfriend, a Rock Hill police report states.
At about 7:43 p.m. Tuesday, an officer went to a Rock Hill apartment after getting a call from a woman in the residence, the report says.
The woman told police that her grandson, identified as Maurice Kirk, was on the scene with a knife in his hand.
An officer spoke with Kirk’s girlfriend, who said Kirk was intoxicated when he came into the room she was in and the two got into an argument, the report states. The woman told police Kirk left the room and returned with a knife in his hand, the report says.
The woman told police Kirk closed the door of the room and prevented her from leaving, the report states. The woman told police she tried to escape out of the window, but that Kirk threw the knife at her, striking the wall, the report says.
Kirk was arrested and charged with assault and battery and kidnapping, records show.
