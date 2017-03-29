York County man charged with child abuse, police say

A 32-year-old Clover man has been charged with child abuse, a police report states.
Justin Lee Forbis faces child abuse charges after the child’s grandmother told police she thought Forbis had abused her grandson, the report states.
An officer with York Police Department on Monday met with the grandmother at the station. The officer saw the child had bruising on his face and blood in his eyes, the report states.
The child was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Piedmont Medical Center, the report states. The child’s condition was not listed on the report.
Forbis and the child’s mother were living at a York hotel with another child, the report states.
Forbis, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, was taken into custody at the hotel for that charge, the report says. While in the hotel room, officers found drug paraphernalia and “what appeared to be burnt hand-rolled marijuana cigars in plain view,” the report states.
Forbis and the children’s mother were taken to the York Police Department. Forbis is being held at the York Detention Center on a $30,237 bond.
Forbis also faces drug possession charges, according to the Detention Center’s website.
A family member took the other child who was in the hotel room to the police department, the report says. The Department of Social Services was notified.
No other information was available on the report.
