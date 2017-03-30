York man charged with attempted murder is accused of shooting at woman, 3 children

A 24-year-old York man is charged with attempted murder for shooting at a woman while she was with her three young children, according to a York police report.
On March 28, a woman told police that the suspect, Timothy Jamarc Meeks, shot at her several times while she was in a car with her three children, ages 5, 4, and 2 years old, the report states. The shooting occurred off North Mountain Street in Blacksburg.
The woman told police she had given Meeks a ride to his home and, as he was getting out of the car, his phone fell on the ground and the screen cracked, the report states.
The woman told police that Meeks was upset about his phone and she saw him holding a handgun, the report says.
The woman told police she heard three gunshots as she was driving away and another shot when she reached the intersection of California Street, the report states.
Police found two bullet holes in the car, one in the rear bumper and another that went through the passenger side rear fender and into the tire, the report states. The tire was deflated.
Meeks was being held at the York Detention Center on a $1,465 bond. He also faces charges of malicious damage to property and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Comments