Crossbow among $2.3K in merchandise stolen from Fort Mill Cabela’s

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years Pause

1:33 John Gettys says he's running for Rock Hill mayor to improve sports tourism, literacy

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:31 BMX, translated: Winthrop students, staff welcome international riders to Rock Hill

1:25 Video: new format and rules lead to new high school baseball strategies in York County