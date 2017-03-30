Crossbow among $2.3K in merchandise stolen from Fort Mill Cabela’s

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect they say stole nearly $2,300 worth of merchandise from a Fort Mill Cabela’s store.
Authorities responded Wednesday to the Cabela’s location at 1000 Cabela’s Drive in Fort Mill in reference to a theft that happened on March 22, according to a York County Sheriff’s report.
The report states that the shoplifter stole a Mafar Bulldog Crossbow 400 valued at $1,199.99, a Helix 9 SI Sonar Humminbird worth $999.99, a $130 jacket, and a $30 Yeti tumbler.
Authorities say a store employee was able to provide security video of the person who stole the items. A suspect has been identified, the report says, but no charges have been filed.
