Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed at gunpoint on Winthrop campus, police say

Police are searching for two men who beat a pizza delivery driver and robbed him at gunpoint Thursday night outside apartments on the campus of Winthrop University.
No students were involved or injured, police said, but a campus-wide alert was sent out.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in a parking area outside the Courtyard Apartments, said Frank Zebedis, Winthrop chief of police, and much of it was captured on surveillance video.
The video has not been released.
The driver delivered the pizza to a student in the apartments, who then went back into the apartments, Zebedis said. The two suspects, wearing hoodies, were hiding behind a garbage bin and then attacked the driver.
The men stole $37 and then fled.
The driver was treated at Piedmont Medical Center for injuries, Zebedis said.
The case remains under investigation.
