Detained in patrol car, police say Rock Hill woman tried to hide drugs in safe place

0:28 Winthrop police searching for robbery suspects who struck pizza driver Pause

1:25 Officers converge on scene of Rock Hill restaurant on special task

0:59 Driver accused in 2016 Chester triple fatal faces in court the families of those who died

1:47 File video: Rock Hill's 'DJ Sir Nose' was a 'Picasso and a Michelangelo'

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:31 BMX, translated: Winthrop students, staff welcome international riders to Rock Hill