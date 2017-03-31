Detained in patrol car, police say Rock Hill woman tried to hide drugs in safe place

A 29-year-old Rock Hill woman, arrested Thursday on marijuana charges and felony warrants, tried to hide some of the drugs “inside her pants in her butt cheeks,” according to a police report.
Tonya Renee Hinson was caught trying to hide marijuana in the back of a police car, according to a Rock Hill police report. The report states that Hinson was placed in the vehicle around 1 a.m. March 30 after police discovered she had warrants.
A reporting officer wrote that he heard Hinson messing with plastic and moving around, the report states.
When the officer went to the back seat to investigate, the report states that Hinson was stuffing .59 gram of marijuana in her pants.
Hinson was also served with two felony arrest warrants charging her with forgery, according to the report. The report states that Hinson also is wanted on six warrants with the city of York.
The incident took place on Maple and Hagins streeets, after an officer received a call about drug activity, the report says.
Hinson was found in a silver BMW on Hagins Street, according to the report. Police say she originally told the reporting officer that her name was Heather.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
