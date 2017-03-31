Rock Hill police seize ecstasy, cocaine, pot during traffic stop

A 30-year-old man has been charged with drug crimes after Rock Hill police discovered he was carrying MDMA, cocaine and marijuana, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Officers say they pulled over Latroy Lamar Wherry in a gray Lincoln about 5 p.m. Thursday, because they knew he was driving with a suspended license.
When Wherry pulled his vehicle into a driveway on Rolling Green Road, police say he started walking toward the residence. An officer placed him in handcuffs, but as he was being detained, police say Wherry attempted to hand a clear plastic bag of marijuana to his cousin, who was nearby.
Police searched Wherry and found two plastic baggies of MDMA and a small baggie of crack cocaine in his back left pants pocket. MDMA is commonly referred to as ecstasy.
Wherry was processed at the Rock Hill City Law Center, police say.
Officers say the MDMA was about 43 dosage units. They also say Wherry had about 5.34 grams of crack cocaine and 12.29 grams of marijuana.
Wherry was charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and driving under suspension, records show.
Wherry has two prior convictions of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, one prior conviction of possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute and two prior convictions of possession of marijuana, the report says.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments