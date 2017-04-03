Abducted Charlotte girl, age 11, first endured murder of dad and now her grandparents

1:37 Sweet dreams for children part of Fort Mill church's mission Pause

1:42 What to do during a tornado

2:06 Rock Hill hosts Olympians, preschoolers at BMX Carolina Nationals

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

1:32 Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:26 York County students tackle real-world problems in Model UN

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials