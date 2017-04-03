Clover man arrested after fleeing, crashing car and injuring 2 passengers, police say

A Clover man who led police on a chase last week and crashed his car, injuring his two passengers, is now jailed, police said.
Travis Ryan Downs, 32, was arrested Saturday after an investigation involving Clover police, other agencies, and help from the community, said Capt. David Dover of the Clover Police Department.
Clover officers tried to pull over Downs on March 27 during a drug investigation, but Downs fled, Dover said.
Downs later crashed the car he was driving, injuring two passengers in the vehicle, before fleeing the crash scene, Dover said.
Downs is being held at the York County jail on $11,087.50 bond, police said.
He is charged with failure to stop for blue lights with bodily injury, driving under suspension and driving without insurance, jail records show. More charges may be pending, Dover said.
