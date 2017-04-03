Clover man arrested after fleeing, crashing car and injuring 2 passengers, police say

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS Pause

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

1:11 York Police Chief on teen who allegedly plotted to join ISIS

0:28 Winthrop police searching for robbery suspects who struck pizza driver

2:26 York County students tackle real-world problems in Model UN

4:41 Gamecocks celebrate national championship!

1:37 Sweet dreams for children part of Fort Mill church's mission

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive