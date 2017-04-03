Fire outside Lancaster day care ‘suspicious,’ officials say

Police and fire officials are investigating a “suspicious” fire outside a Lancaster day care.
The fire happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday outside the building at Fresh Anointing Child Care on Airport Road, said Stephen Blackwelder, Lancaster County fire marshal.
No one was inside the building at the time and no one was hurt, Blackwelder said.
The fire was contained to an area outside the building, and damaged some siding, he said.
But it is being considered “suspicious” in origin, because it was outside the building in certain spots, Blackwelder said.
Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
