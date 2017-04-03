Apartment sprayed by gunfire in shootout in Rock Hill

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a rash of gunfire at an apartment Saturday morning that left windows and doors destroyed and a bedroom and living room littered with bullets.
In the incident on Stoney Pointe Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday, police found both occupants of the apartment uninjured, a police report from the incident states.
However, officers saw damage from several gunshots, and also found vehicles belonging to the occupants of the apartment with broken windows and flattened tires, as well as other vandalism, a report states.
No arrests have been made.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments