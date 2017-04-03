Pair charged with meth, other drugs in parking lot of Rock Hill fast food eatery

Police in Rock Hill charged two people with felony drug possession after finding meth, a scale and other drugs in the vehicle outside a McDonald’s restaurant.
Sherrie Owings Hunt, 48, faces six felony drug charges. Jason Ray Talley, 41, faces meth possession charges, records show.
In the incident around 11 a.m. Sunday on East Main Street, police were called to do a welfare check on a man and woman in a dark blue truck.
Police followed the truck from the Food Lion next door to the McDonald’s, and asked Hunt if she was okay.
Police saw an open beer and digital scale as the door opened, the report states. After getting consent to search the truck, police found several types of narcotics and amphetamines, as well as meth, police said.
