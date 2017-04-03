Fort Mill teen arrested after jumping from second floor, breaking foot, police say

A Fort Mill teen is jailed on several felonies after breaking his foot when jumping from the second-floor window of a home where he had been hiding following the robbery of a child, police said.
Anterius McCain, 18, is charged with entering premises after warning, assault by a mob, conspiracy, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and strong arm robbery, records show. He remains jailed under a $40,000 bond, records show.
McCain was arrested Saturday around 10 a.m. at the home on Creekside Drive in Fort Mill, a location where the owner had a trespass warning against McCain, records show. The teen girl living there is the girlfriend of McCain, a report from the York County Sheriff’s Office shows.
Police were there because of a February incident outside the YMCA in Fort Mill where a child was robbed and had to fight to get away, another police report shows. Others involved had already been arrested.
The homeowner and the teen girl told officers that McCain was on trespass notice, but officers heard noises from the second floor.
Police went upstairs and found a hole in the drywall that connected to the girl’s bedroom, and then the homeowner saw McCain.
McCain then jumped out of the second floor window but was captured by other officers who were downstairs. McCain had a broken foot and other injuries.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments