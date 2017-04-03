Rock Hill man who suspects cheating hides in wife’s car trunk; two charged in dispute

A pair of Rock Hill men were arrested for public disorderly conduct Sunday after one hid in his wife’s car trunk because he believed she was cheating, police reports show.
In the incident early Sunday morning at a shopping plaza on South Herlong Avenue, officers were called because two men were about to fight, officers said.
Police found the two men “having a heated exchange,” the report states.
One man told officers he believed his wife, whom he has children with and shares a home with, was cheating on him so he had hidden in her car trunk, a report says.
The wife told police she saw items that had been in the trunk in the back seat of the car, so she popped the trunk and found her husband “hidden inside,” the report shows.
The other man, whom the report said was dating the woman, saw the other man in the trunk and “became enraged,” and intended to fight him, police said.
In front of police, the woman admitted she was married, which police said “was new information.”
Because both men had declared their willingness to fight, police charged both with public disorderly conduct.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments