3 sentenced in 2015 Rock Hill gang killing during credit card scam robbery

Three of four defendants in a 2015 gang killing in Rock Hill involving Rock Hill and Charlotte groups in a credit card scam have been sentenced to prison, prosecutors said.
In previous court hearings, prosecutors said men from Charlotte had come to Rock Hill to buy illegal credit cards, and that a shootout took place between the two groups when the Rock Hill group attempted to rob the Charlotte group.
There was so much gunfire in the Sunday afternoon melee that neighbors believed the shootout was fireworks.
Antravious White, 21, of Rock Hill, was killed in the gunfire between the two groups.
Evidence and statements from defendants showed that White shot Deandre Howze of Charlotte, who fired the fatal shot, said Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor.
Howze pleaded guilty months ago, and agreed to testify if the case went to trial. However, all those involved who are charged have pleaded guilty, Thompson said. Three of the four were sentenced Friday.
Howze was sentenced to five years in prison for credit card fraud and conspiracy, Thompson said.
Arquivius McClee and LaDaniel Reid, both of Rock Hill, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison. Damonte Withers, of Charlotte, has pleaded guilty but has not yet been sentenced.
