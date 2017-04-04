Former Rock Hill Rescue captain stole more than $9.2K from squad, police say

The former captain of the Rock Hill Rescue Squad, which took calls for decades before closing in 2015, was arrested Monday on a charge of taking more than $9,200 of the squad’s money, records show.
Joseph David Shackleford Jr. 57, former captain of the squad, was released from the York County jail Tuesday after posting $9,500 bond, jail officials said.
Shackelford was arrested by the State Law Enforcement Division on charges that he took $9,265.46 of the squad’s money “for personal gain,” and to make “personal purchases,” according to the SLED arrest warrant obtained exclusively by The Herald.
The theft took place between July 2014 and December 2015, the warrant says.
Police allege that Shackelford was “entrusted with the finances” of the squad and was one of three members with access to its bank account, warrants allege.
In June 2015, when York County decided to stop using the rescue squad, Shackleford said in an interview with The Herald that any money left after selling equipment would go to charity.
The theft happened while the squad was at its Albright Road headquarters, and later on Faryene Road.
The squad opened in 1952. In 2015, York County decided not to use the squad as an emergency provider, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director.
The decision to drop the squad was made based on a culmination of factors, including the stability of the organization, financial concerns and service and delivery needs, county officials said in 2015.
SLED made the charges based on probable cause from “financial records, law enforcement investigation, as well as witness and suspect statements,” the warrant alleges.
The charge against Shackleford carries a penalty of up to five years in prison if convicted.
SLED spokesman Thom Berry did not release any other details of the arrest.
A SLED record check for Shackleford shows only a driving infraction from three decades ago before Monday’s arrest.
Check back for updates.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments