Former Rock Hill Rescue captain stole more than $9.2K from squad, police say

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week Pause

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

1:11 York Police Chief on teen who allegedly plotted to join ISIS

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive

1:15 Accused killer in Rock Hill shootout faces judge in York courtroom

1:26 Fort Mill students use Flex time to study, work on projects

0:28 Winthrop police searching for robbery suspects who struck pizza driver

1:32 Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free