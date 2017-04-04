Woman charged with attempted murder in Rock Hill shooting, police say

A 22-year-old woman is charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting at another woman, according to a Rock Hill police report.
On March 25 at about 5:24 p.m., a woman told police she was shot at on Green Street near Marion Street, the report states.
The woman told police her child’s father pulled up to her car in a PT Cruiser and that his girlfriend, identified as Alliah Draper, pointed a handgun out of the Cruiser’s window and shot at her car, the report states.
Officers at the scene found a bullet hole in the rear window of the woman’s car, the report says.
Draper is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the report states. No other information was available.
