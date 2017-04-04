Puppy left without food, water and in ‘own feces’ seized in Rock Hill

A puppy left in a kennel filled with his own feces and without food and water was seized by Animal Control near Henderson Street, a Rock Hill police report states.
Animal Control found the small brown and white puppy on April 3. The puppy “appeared to be wet and shivering due to the cool and rainy weather at the time,” the report states.
Officers obtained a warrant to search the property and seize the dog, the report states.
No other information was available on the report. The case remains active and no charges have been filed.
