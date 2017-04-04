Tega Cay teen faces charges after multiple car break-ins

An 18-year-old Tega Cay resident faces charges that he broke into five cars and stole weapons, according to the Tega Cay Police Department. All cars were left unlocked, police said.
Nicolas Andre Beleau is charged with five counts of breaking and entering into a car and two counts of petty larceny from the March 21 incident, the department said. Three weapons were stolen from two of the five cars broken into, police said.
Officers recently connected Beleau to the break-ins after responding to a disorderly and assault call between him and his girlfriend, police said. Beleau also faces an assault and battery charge from that incident.
While on the assault call, officers found ammo and a revolver that matched the description of one of the weapons stolen from the cars, the release states. Officers eventually located the other two weapons and served warrants, the release states.
Beleau told police that he had buried one of the weapons in the Charlotte area, said Maj. David Nelson, public information officer for the Tega Cay Police Department. Rock Hill, York County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg agencies helped the Tega Cay police department locate the buried weapon, the release says.
Beleau’s mother, Karen Lee Stevens, knew her son hid the weapon from police and lied to officers about it, the report states. Stevens has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Beleau remains jailed on a $3,500 bond.
