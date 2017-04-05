3 charged by York County drug agents in $54K black tar heroin, meth bust

York County drug agents seized more than a third of a kilo of black tar heroin with a street value of more than $50,000 and arrested three people Tuesday, including a woman who tried to destroy drugs in jail after being arrested, police said.
Members of the York County Multijurisdictional drug enforcement unit pulled over a truck driven by Gregory Hooks, 44, of Clover around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Anderson Road in Rock Hill. Melanie Gordon, 33, of Gastonia, N.C., was in the passenger seat, police said.
Agents found 341 grams of heroin in Hooks’ possession and a gun in his book bag, said Marvin Brown, commander of the drug unit.
Hooks also had 23 grams of methamphetamine, reports show. Street value of the heroin, at $160 per gram, is more than $54,000.
Hooks has at least two previous meth arrests, police said. Hooks also has two previous burglary convictions and was just released from prison after being convicted of weapon possession by a violent felon in 2016, State Law Enforcement Division records show.
Hooks is charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking meth and three weapons charges, records show.
Gordon, who was in possession of other narcotics, is charged with trafficking heroin and five counts of drug possession, as well as possession of contraband in jail, records show. Gordon smuggled some of the drugs into the jail booking area, said Brown.
Police searched Hooks’ Clover home and found more drugs, police said.
Brandon Mitchell, 27, of Kings Mountain, N.C., was charged with heroin and meth possession and Hooks was charged with another heroin trafficking charge after the search, reports state.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
