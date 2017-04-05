Rock Hill felon got out of prison, then robbed a Good Samaritan at knifepoint, police say

Edwin Eugene Miller of Rock Hill has at least 20 convictions dating to 1989 and has spent long stretches in prison, records show, for crimes including drugs, burglary, armed robbery, shoplifting and more.
Now Miller, 45, faces prison for the rest of his life, if convicted, over $40.
Miller, whose State Law Enforcement Division rap sheet also shows a nickname of “E-baby,” was released released from prison after a 10-year sentence after being convicted of robbery and burglary. He almost immediately was charged with illegal begging, defrauding businesses and was convicted in February of threatening the life of officers.
Now Miller is back in jail, accused of sticking up a Good Samaritan who gave him a ride.
Miller was charged Tuesday by Rock Hill Police Department officers on armed robbery and weapons charges for a March 24 incident, police reports show. The victim told police he gave Miller a ride from the Newport Walmart to an auto parts store, records show.
Near the store, Miller pulled a knife and demanded money, the man told police, records show.
A report shows Miller took $40 and fled on foot.
