Rock Hill man reports armed robbery, being shot with BB gun while walking home

A man in southern Rock Hill told police that he was attacked, robbed and shot in the face with a BB gun while trying to walk home from a corner store.
The man, who lives on Blanche Circle off Ogden Road, said that around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, one of three young men shot him in the cheek with a BB gun and that his cheek and tongue were injured, a Rock Hill police report states.
The assailants told the man to “give it up,” after which he threw his phone, keys and wallet to the ground, then went home to call police, the report states.
No arrests have been made.
