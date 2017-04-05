Washington, D.C., man charged with robbery of Heath Springs resident

A 25-year-old Washington, D.C., man is charged with strong arm robbery after a Heath Springs man says he was assaulted, and his wallet and cell phone stolen, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
The Heath Springs man said he went to check on a relative Tuesday at a home off Moses Road and found Craig Douglas inside the home, police said.
The man said Douglas assaulted him in the home and followed him outside, continuing the assault, police said. The victim received minor injuries during the assault, police said.
The man said Douglas took his wallet, cell phone and keys, and went back inside the home, police said.
Deputies responded to the home at 11:20 p.m., arrested Douglas and charged him with strong arm robbery, police said. Two woman and three children also came out of the home, police said.
The victim’s property was still in the home, but the homeowner refused to come out, police said. A SWAT unit later arrived, and deputies got a search warrant, police said. The event continued until almost daylight, the report states.
An entry team broke through the front door and searched the property, police said. The Heath Springs man’s belongings were found inside the home.
Marijuana also was found in the home, and the homeowner was charged with simple possession, police said.
