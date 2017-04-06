2 Lancaster County men arrested for trafficking heroin, police say

Two Kershaw men have been charged with trafficking heroin, according to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies stopped Derrick Lamonz Miller, 25, for driving with a suspended driver’s license, police said. Jamarr Ebae Stover, 33, also was in the car, police said.
During the stop, deputies saw small plastic bags in the glove box, police said. Miller was arrested for driving under suspension and was searched, police said.
Deputies found $1,345 in Miller’s pocket along with more plastic bags, police said. Deputies also smelled marijuana and searched the car.
Deputies found a Crown Royal bag that held plastic bags of powder, a medicine bottle with more plastic bags of powder and two digital scales inside the car, police said. Deputies also found a medicine bottle containing a mix of pills under the front passenger seat, police said.
“Our deputies down in the Kershaw area had done their homework,” said Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile. “They know Miller, the car he has access to and that his license is suspended. Once they pulled Miller, they knew what to look for and turned an otherwise routine traffic stop into a substantial drug seizure. We got a good bit of heroin, cocaine and narcotic pills out of circulation Tuesday.”
The bags of powder field-tested as heroin and cocaine, police said. Both Miller and Stover were charged with trafficking heroin, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone and possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine salts, police said.
Bond was denied for Miller and Stover, and both men remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center.
