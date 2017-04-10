Lake Wylie man charged with possession of meth near park, school in Rock Hill

A 34-year-old Lake Wylie man faces drug charges after officers found marijuana and meth in his car, parked near a Rock Hill park and school, according to a Rock Hill police report.
At 10:09 a.m. Saturday, a Rock Hill officer responded to 2439 Cherry Road to assist Emergency Medical Services with a driver who was passed out at the wheel, the report states.
When the officer arrived, emergency responders were speaking with the driver, Ernest Douglas, the report states.
The officer asked Douglas to step out of the car and detained him after smelling marijuana from the car and on Douglas, the report states. Douglas told police that he “likes to smoke weed and does so on a consistent basis,” the report says.
Police searched Douglas’ car and found 273.3 grams of marijuana and 6.44 grams of methamphetamine, the report states.
Police asked Douglas if he knew that he was near a school and a park, the report says. Douglas told police “yes, I went to school back there,” the report says.
Douglas was charged with possession with the intent to distribute within the proximity of a park, playground or school, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, the report states.
