Guitar stolen from Fort Mill music store, police say

A guitar was stolen from Woody’s Music Store in Fort Mill by a suspect who ran out of the business, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Around 12:08 p.m. Saturday, a man came into the store and picked up a PRS guitar model P22, the report states. A staff member offered to connect the guitar to an amplifier and play it, the report says.
When an employee went to plug in the guitar, the suspect ran out of the door with the guitar, the report states. An employee pursued the suspect and saw him get into a white truck, the report says.
The employee was able to grab onto the passenger side of the suspect’s truck, but was not able to get the guitar back, the report states. Video footage from Woody’s was not yet available, but the exterior camera of Pelican’s SnoBalls next door picked up the suspect’s truck leaving the parking lot, the report says.
The suspect was driving a mid- to late-1990s model white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab truck with a short bed, the report states.
No other information, including a complete description of the suspect, was available on the report.
