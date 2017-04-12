Rock Hill residents report being shot at by 3 suspects, police say

Multiple people say they were shot at near Pickens Street in Rock Hill Tuesday night, according to a police report.
At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Pickens Street, the report states.
Officers stopped a white Ford Crown Victoria on South Jones Avenue, the report states. The people in the car told police they were attempting to follow the suspect’s car, the report says.
Multiple people told police they were in the front yard of a home on Pickens Street when a few cars pulled up to the home across the street, the report states. They told police three subjects stepped out of the cars and began shooting at them, the report says.
Neighbors told police they did not hear any gunshots in the area, the report states. Officers found an unspent round in the road, but did not see any damage to the home or to any cars in the driveway, the report says.
No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.
No other information, including a description of the suspects, was available on the report.
