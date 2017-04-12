Two Rock Hill businesses broken into; thieves net $23 in change, police say

Two Rock Hill businesses were broken into overnight Monday, police say.
At about 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, two subjects threw a rock through the glass door of Plato’s Closet at 1350 Meeting Blvd., a report states. The subjects took about $23 in change from the store and fled in an unidentified car, the report says.
Police spoke with a Plato’s Closet employee at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday and reviewed surveillance video to determine what happened, the report says.
A few minutes after the first break-in, around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect shattered the glass on the front door of Blush Nail Bar and Salon at 1400 Meeting Blvd, Suite 103, a report states.
The suspect walked around the store and to the cash register before running out and leaving in an unidentified car, the report says. Nothing appeared to be missing from the nail salon, the report states.
Police responded to a burglary alarm from the nail bar incident at about 2:08 a.m. Tuesday and reviewed surveillance video to determine what happened, the report says.
The two incidents are believed to be related, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for the Rock Hill Police Department.
No suspect has been identified in either incident and the cases remain active, the report states.
