$2K worth of fireworks reported stolen from community center near Rock Hill

More than $2,000 worth of fireworks appears to have been stolen from the Crawford Community Center at 4109 Saluda Road near Rock Hill, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
At 7:07 p.m. Monday, deputies met with the president of the community board, the report states. The community board controls the center.
The president told police he left the community center around 8 p.m. Saturday and, when he returned on Monday, he saw the door had been forced open and more than $2,000 in fireworks were missing from the building, which the president said he personally owns, the report states.
The man told police he heard neighbors shooting off fireworks Saturday night, the report says.
Police saw locks were forcefully pulled from both the front door and another door inside the building, the report states. Police found a tire iron on the floor by one of the doors.
The inside of the building “smelled of fresh smoke and fired-off fireworks,” the report says.
Police also saw one of the building’s windows was broken, and that used fireworks littered the floors, the report states.
A neighbor told police he saw two male teenagers at the community center around 1:45 p.m. Monday, the report says. The neighbor told police he saw the two teenagers walking around the center, but did not see them go in the building, the report states.
No other information was available on the report.
