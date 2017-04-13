Crime

April 13, 2017 3:53 PM

Man wanted for shoplifting, stealing medication at Lake Wylie store

By Catherine Muccigrosso

YORK

The York County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying a man for alleged shoplifting in Lake Wylie, according to a sheriff’s office social media post.

The Facebook notice posted at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday includes a photo of a white man wearing a baseball cap and vest.

The man is suspected of shoplifting items for several months at the Food Lion store and, in a recent case, stealing $200 worth of the medication Prilosec from the store, the post states.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059.

